Your gateway to China’s digital economy
Why choose .CN.COM?
Unparalleled Market Opportunity
China has over 1 billion internet users and a rapidly expanding digital economy. With millions of .cn and .com.cn domains already registered, .CN.COM presents a unique opportunity to claim premium, brandable names in an open and unrestricted namespace.
Global Recognition, Local Relevance
With .CN.COM, businesses can maintain the trust and familiarity of .COM while signaling their connection to China. Whether you are a Chinese company expanding internationally or a global business targeting Chinese consumers, .CN.COM helps establish credibility and visibility.
SEO & Market Accessibility
Our intent with .CN.COM is to be search engine-friendly by providing an unrestricted .COM variant specifically designed for businesses engaging with China. .CN.COM offers an international alternative without the limitations of local ccTLD restrictions.
No Content Compliance Requirements
Unlike .com.cn, which allows open registration but requires compliance with Chinese content regulations, .CN.COM allows full control over your content and site management without such external regulatory oversight.
No Restrictions, Full Control
Unlike .cn, which requires mandatory real-name validation, government ID verification, and compliance with Chinese laws, .CN.COM is open for global registration, allowing businesses and individuals to secure their preferred domain names without bureaucratic obstacles.
Seamless Global Expansion
While .CN.COM has been established for years, its global relaunch with leading registrars like GoDaddy and Namecheap ensures that businesses worldwide can now access and register their ideal domains more easily than ever before.
.CN.COM – Your gateway to China’s digital economy
The internet thrives on global connectivity, and China represents one of the largest and most dynamic digital economies in the world. .CN.COM provides an unrestricted domain option for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong online presence in China while maintaining international flexibility.
Unlike country-code TLDs (ccTLDs) like .cn and .com.cn, which have regulatory requirements and compliance checks, .CN.COM is open to everyone. Whether you’re an international corporation, an e-commerce brand, or a startup looking to tap into China's vast market, .CN.COM offers a direct path to success.
.CN.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the Chinese government, .CN or .COM. We are an autonomous entity providing a globally accessible domain space for businesses engaging with China.
.CN.COM vs. Other Chinese Domain Options
With .CN.COM, you don’t have to choose between global reach and Chinese market relevance—you get both.
Tap into the power of China’s digital economy
China’s digital landscape is vast, fast-growing, and full of potential. .CN.COM empowers businesses and individuals to establish a strong online presence without the restrictions of traditional country-code domains.
Your domain name is more than just an address—it’s your identity, your brand, and your access point to a global marketplace. Whether you’re launching a business, expanding into China, or establishing your brand, .CN.COM is the smart choice for international success.
Register Your .CN.COM domain today
Looking for a domain that offers both global reach and local relevance? Try .CN.COM for your next online venture and secure your place in China’s booming digital economy.
